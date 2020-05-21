|
CRUNDELL Terence Former joint Director of Crundell and Hinkins Ltd.
Passed away peacefully at his home on 8th May 2020 surrounded by his loving family aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Kathleen. Devoted dad of Susan.
Loving father in law of Michelle.
Much loved brother in law of Lilian and Jimmy, and dear family friend of Sandra. Terry will be sadly missed
by all his family, friends and all who knew him. A private funeral service to be held at Rose Hill Crematorium. Donations in Terry's memory can be forwarded directly to The Alzheimer's Society. www.alzheimers.org.uk
The family extend a heartfelt thanks to, Nikki Corton clinical nurse specialist in Palliative Care, all the District Nurses,
The Oakwood Surgery and
Home Instead for their kindness and compassionate care. Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster,
DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 21, 2020