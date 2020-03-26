|
HEAD Terence (TERRY) Passed away on
Sunday 8th March 2020,
aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband and best friend of Marion. Adored Dad of Mark and Joanne. Father-in-law of John.
Devoted Grandad to Maisy,
Caenen and Ella. Also a dear Brother, Uncle and friend of many,
who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and committal will take place on Friday 27th March 2020.
No flowers please by request but donations will be accepted towards D.R.I and Firefly.
ENQ'S - Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road Thorne.
Tel - 01450 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020