Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Head

Notice Condolences

Terence Head Notice
HEAD Terence (TERRY) Passed away on
Sunday 8th March 2020,
aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband and best friend of Marion. Adored Dad of Mark and Joanne. Father-in-law of John.
Devoted Grandad to Maisy,
Caenen and Ella. Also a dear Brother, Uncle and friend of many,
who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and committal will take place on Friday 27th March 2020.
No flowers please by request but donations will be accepted towards D.R.I and Firefly.
ENQ'S - Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road Thorne.
Tel - 01450 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -