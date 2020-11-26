|
|
|
JOHNSON Terence
(Terry) On Thursday 5th November 2020 in St John's Hospice and of Barnby Dun, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Heather; loving Dad of Nicholas and Rachel; Father-In-Law of Jane and Paul; much loved Grandie of Charlotte, Alex, Lewis, Matthew, Andrew and Dominic; Great Grandie of Logan and friend of many.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 4th December 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 2-30pm.
Family flowers only by request but if desired, donations will be accepted towards St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne,
Doncaster Tel 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020