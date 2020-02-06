|
|
|
RATCLIFFE TERENCE WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on
26th January 2020
aged 87 years
and of Bessacarr,
formerly of Hyde Park.
Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth.
Much loved and respected Dad
of Ian and Kay.
Father in law to Anita.
Loving Grandad to Charlotte, Benjamin, Oliver, Christopher and Amy. Great Grandad to Lilie, Isabella
and Charlotte.
Bill will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will
take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11:20am. Family flowers only please,
however if desired donations can be made to British Heart Foundation or Arthritis Society. Enquiries to:
Nigel Goodwin Funeral
Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, York Road, Doncaster 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020