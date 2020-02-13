Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster
BROWN Terry Murray On Monday 3rd February 2020 in Adeline House, Thorne aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Lena.
Dearly loved Brother of Rosalie and Marcia. Also a Brother-in-law,
uncle and friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and committal will take place on Thursday 27th February 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster 2:20pm.
No flowers please by request but donations will be accepted for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries: Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road Thorne.
Tel - 01450 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
