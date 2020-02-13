|
BROWN Terry Murray On Monday 3rd February 2020 in Adeline House, Thorne aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Lena.
Dearly loved Brother of Rosalie and Marcia. Also a Brother-in-law,
uncle and friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service and committal will take place on Thursday 27th February 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster 2:20pm.
No flowers please by request but donations will be accepted for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries: Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road Thorne.
Tel - 01450 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020