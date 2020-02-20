Home

Terry Wilcox Notice
Wilcox Terry Peacefully on 11th February, surrounded by his loving family and of Branton
aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Mary, dearly loved Dad of Kathy, Lesley,
Susan and Little Terry. A devoted Grandad of Karl, Tom and Hollie and Great Grandad of Mia and Barney.
A loving Brother and good friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Oswald's Church, Finningley
on Wednesday 26th of February
at 1.00 p.m. followed by burial
in churchyard.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
