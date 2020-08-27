Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Thomas Byne Notice
Byrne Thomas Patrick 'Tom' Passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 15th August 2020,
aged 69 years, with his loving family beside him. A devoted husband to Sharon and loving father to Philip and Donna Marie. Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday the 4th September at
St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church, followed by burial in
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions we respectfully request invited mourners only please. All enquires to
Coop Funeralcare Armthorpe
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020
