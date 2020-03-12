|
|
|
FLINT Thomas Eric Of Church Farm, Swinton, Rotherham.
Passed away on 19th February 2020, aged 73.
Beloved son of the late
Tom and Marion.
Much loved brother to Nancy and Sheila and the late Mary and Harold. Uncle to Hilary, Robert and the late Jonathan and great uncle to William.
A good friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
St Margaret's Church, Swinton,
on 18th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired may be made to Firefly Cancer Transport c/o
C T Butterfields Funeral Directors, Swinton.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020