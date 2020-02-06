|
MAHON Thomas Former Mayor of Edlington.
Peacefully on 20th January 2020,
of Balby, formerly of Edlington,
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of the
late Frances, a dear dad,
grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February at 1:20pm.
Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may
be made to Macmillan Nurses.
A collection plate will be made
available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020