|
|
|
YOUNG Trudy Passed away peacefully,
on 29th March,
in Blyth Country House Care Home and of Harworth, aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jim Young, dear mum of Glynis, Jayne and Jonathan and mother-in-law of John and Jim, also, the much-loved nan of Matthew, Laura and Helen and great nanny of Alex, Olivia, Bobby and Harry.
A private funeral service will take place
at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to
The Macular Society
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
