Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Young

Notice Condolences

Trudy Young Notice
YOUNG Trudy Passed away peacefully,
on 29th March,
in Blyth Country House Care Home and of Harworth, aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jim Young, dear mum of Glynis, Jayne and Jonathan and mother-in-law of John and Jim, also, the much-loved nan of Matthew, Laura and Helen and great nanny of Alex, Olivia, Bobby and Harry.

A private funeral service will take place
at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to
The Macular Society
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -