|
|
|
Fagan Valerie
"Val" Passed away suddenly on
7th March 2020 aged 77 years.
Much loved Wife of Andrew, devoted Mum to Paul and Louise and a dear Nanna to Grace, Jack and Myles.
Loving Sister, Mother-in-Law and Step Mum who will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at 9.40am.
Formal funeral attire not compulsory.
Family flowers only by request please, but if desired donations after
the service may be made to
the family's chosen charity.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020