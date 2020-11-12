|
|
|
Southern Valerie Peacefully at home on the
3rd November and of Wheatley aged 81 years.
A devoted wife to the late Ronald and a much loved mother of John & David, also a loving grandmother of
Ryan & Matthew and a dear
mother-in-law to Alison.
Valerie was dignified in her life,
and throughout her passing.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
For all enquiries please contact
Carpenter Funeral Services,
tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020