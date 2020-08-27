|
Kay Veda Passed away peacefully in the Old Rectory Nursing Home on 16th August 2020, aged 85.
Loving wife of Gerry and much
loved mum of Cheryl and Jeremy.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 3rd September at 11.00am
in Rose Hill Crematorium.
By request family flowers only, donations can be made in
Veda's memory to the
Old Rectory Nursing Home.
Family are also asking mourners to avoid wearing black if possible.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster DN4 0RB
Tel: 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020