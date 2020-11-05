|
SMITH Vera (nee Ross) Of Wheatley, Doncaster and formerly of Beverley, East Yorkshire. Passed away on 27th October 2020, aged 87 years in Doncaster Royal Infirmary and is now at peace. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Much loved mum to Lesley and Daniel, Sally, Diane, Nigel and Anne. Grandma to Becky and Tim, Miriam, Bethany, Sam and William and great grandma to Zeke and Levi. Dearly loved sister of Shirley and the late Bill. Vera was a hugely popular infant teacher at Park School from 1972 until her retirement in 1993. A private service of thanksgiving will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Friday 13th November at 3.40pm. Family flowers only, donations can be made in Vera's memory to The British Heart Foundation . All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020