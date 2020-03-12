|
Richardson Vic A lifelong resident
of Skellow, passed away in
Doncaster Infirmary on
20th February 2020, aged 74 years.
A much loved Brother to
Elaine, Ann and John,
and a dearly loved Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend to many.
"Forever in our Hearts."
The Funeral will be held at 1pm
on Tuesday March 17 th at
All Saints Parish Church, Owston followed by Interment at Red House Cemetery Adwick le Street at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to the Renal and Heart
units DRI. Enquires to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Avenue, York Road, Doncaster 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020