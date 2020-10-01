Home

Rafferty Violet Passed away peacefully with her family beside her, on 24th September 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother to Jacqueline, Gillian
and Warren. Violet was also a
devoted sister, grandmother,
great grandmother and beloved mother-in-law. she will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 8th October at 12 noon.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe. 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020
