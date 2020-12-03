Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Talbot

Notice Condolences

Violet Talbot Notice
TALBOT VIOLET Peacefully at
Dunniwood Lodge Care Home,
Bessacarr on 23 rd November 2020
aged 99 years.
The devoted wife of the
late George Edward Talbot,
loving mum of Geoff, Marge,
Chris, Mike, Pat, and Wendy.
And a much loved Gra,
Gran and Great Gran.
Violet will be very sadly missed
by all her family, and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at the Church Of Jesus Christ
Of Latter Day Saints on
Friday 11th December at 1pm
followed by Interment at
Rose Hill Cemetery at 2pm.
Due to the current pandemic,
the service and Interment
will be private.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -