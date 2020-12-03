|
|
|
TALBOT VIOLET Peacefully at
Dunniwood Lodge Care Home,
Bessacarr on 23 rd November 2020
aged 99 years.
The devoted wife of the
late George Edward Talbot,
loving mum of Geoff, Marge,
Chris, Mike, Pat, and Wendy.
And a much loved Gra,
Gran and Great Gran.
Violet will be very sadly missed
by all her family, and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at the Church Of Jesus Christ
Of Latter Day Saints on
Friday 11th December at 1pm
followed by Interment at
Rose Hill Cemetery at 2pm.
Due to the current pandemic,
the service and Interment
will be private.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020