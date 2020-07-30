Home

Vivian Harrison Notice
Harrison Vivian Rose
previously Hickman
(nee Howe) Peacefully on 23rd July 2020
at her home in Warmsworth with
her family by her side aged 89.
Beloved wife of Eric.
Dearly loved mum of Janis, John, Jeff, Diane, Julie, Anne, and Pam. Loving mother in law. Devoted nana of 13.
Cherished great nana of 22.
Vivian will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th August at 12:00.
Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020
