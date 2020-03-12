|
|
|
OXBY Vivien née Lee, formerly Fenning.
Passed away suddenly on
16th February and of Hayton,
formerly of Bessacarr, aged 59 years.
The dearly loved mum of Lucy and
dear partner of Stewart Marshall.
For funeral arrangements and
enquiries, please telephone
01302 710285.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent
to The British Heart Foundation
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
