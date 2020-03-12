|
|
|
Rhodes Walter Aubrey Passed away peacefully at D.R.I. on Wednesday
26th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved dad and dad in law of Elaine and David. A dear brother and uncle.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service will be
held on Tuesday 24th March at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12pm.
No flowers by request but donations
in lieu to St John's Day Hospice.
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services Tel: 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020