Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Haresign
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Haresign

Notice Condolences

Wendy Haresign Notice
HARESIGN Wendy
(Nee Andrew) Unexpectedly on 21st December 2019, of Balby and formerly of Finningley, aged 75 years.
The much loved wife of the late Barry Haresign, also a dear sister and aunty.

Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 30th January 2020 at
Holy Trinity & St. Oswald's Church
Finningley at 11.00am followed by
cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster at 12.00 noon.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation,
C/o W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -