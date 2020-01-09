|
|
|
HARESIGN Wendy
(Nee Andrew) Unexpectedly on 21st December 2019, of Balby and formerly of Finningley, aged 75 years.
The much loved wife of the late Barry Haresign, also a dear sister and aunty.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 30th January 2020 at
Holy Trinity & St. Oswald's Church
Finningley at 11.00am followed by
cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation,
C/o W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020