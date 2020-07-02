|
|
|
LIFSEY Wendy Died peacefully on
June 28th at St John's Hospice and of Finningley, formerly of Bawtry,
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved wife of Barry,
dear mum of Jeremy, Sarah
and the late Joanne also the
much loved grandma of Jenny,
Anna, Isabel and Jack.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 9th July 2020 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park
and Crematorium (DN22 8QJ)
at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support
or Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster
DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020