Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
12:00
Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Lifsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Lifsey

Notice Condolences

Wendy Lifsey Notice
LIFSEY Wendy Died peacefully on
June 28th at St John's Hospice and of Finningley, formerly of Bawtry,
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved wife of Barry,
dear mum of Jeremy, Sarah
and the late Joanne also the
much loved grandma of Jenny,
Anna, Isabel and Jack.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 9th July 2020 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park
and Crematorium (DN22 8QJ)
at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support
or Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster
DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -