WHITNALL Wilfred (Wilf) Peacefully in Hospital on Thursday 12th December 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Pat.
Loving Dad of Brian. Father-in-law to Carol. Also Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle and Friend of many who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 6th January 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 1pm.
Family flowers only by request, but if desired donations will be accepted towards the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries- Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne
Tel - 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020