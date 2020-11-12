|
|
|
Bennett William (Bill) Passed away peacefully in
Elm Park Care Home on the
2nd November 2020,
aged 98 years.
A loving Father of Alan and Trish,
a dear Grandfather to Dan and Becky,
a dear Great Grandfather and
Brother in law to Janet.
Bill will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Bill will be reunited with his beloved wife Joan and baby son John.
At Rose Hill Cemetery on
Tuesday 24th November at 2pm
in a private family funeral.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020