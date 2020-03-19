|
COOKSON William Passed away peacefully on the 9th March 2020,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved husband of the
late Emily Cookson and dear father
& grandfather.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th March 2020 at
St. John the Baptist Church, Misson,
at 11am followed by interment in Misson Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Rock House Residential Home, c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020