J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
15:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
William Deeming Notice
Deeming William Passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020 at
Benton House Care Home, surrounded by his family, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
dearly loved dad of Janet and Mark, also a much loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 28th February 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.20pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in Bill's memory can be made to Dementia UK, a collection
box will be available at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to J Steadman & Son,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB,
Tel. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
