GILLIES William (Bill) Richard Henry Former Mayor of Doncaster. Died peacefully on
31 st January 2020 at Doncaster
Royal Infirmary, aged 93 years.
Much loved Father of Bill, Carolyn,
Alan and Debbie. Stepfather of
Christian and Dawn; Grandfather
and Great-Grandfather.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Campsall Church on Wednesday
26th February at 11am followed by
burial at Brodsworth Church.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired can be made
to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, 207A Skellow Road, Carcroft, DN6 8JH. Tel: 01302 727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
