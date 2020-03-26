Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Williamona Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Williamona Williams

Notice Condolences

Williamona Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Williamona "Mona" Wells Died peacefully at home on 10th March, aged 87 years old. A loving Wife to Ron, devoted Mother and Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and all that knew her.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 31st March at Rose Hill Crematorium
at 12:20pm. Family flowers only by request, there will be a donations box after the service to a charity
of the family's choice.
Any enquiries please contact
Coop Funeralcare Rossington.
01302 867 902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -