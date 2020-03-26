|
|
|
WILLIAMS Williamona "Mona" Wells Died peacefully at home on 10th March, aged 87 years old. A loving Wife to Ron, devoted Mother and Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and all that knew her.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 31st March at Rose Hill Crematorium
at 12:20pm. Family flowers only by request, there will be a donations box after the service to a charity
of the family's choice.
Any enquiries please contact
Coop Funeralcare Rossington.
01302 867 902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020