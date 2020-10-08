|
|
|
ROE Winifred
"Win" Daughter of the late William and Janet Roe, Sister to Chris, Jan, Barbara and Maggie.
A dear Auntie and good friend
to everyone who knew her.
Passed away peacefully in care after
a short illness on 30th September,
aged 82 years, formerly of Armthorpe.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 16th October at 2.20pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu of flowers can be made to MIND.
A collection plate will be provided at
the service.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter
Funeral Services, 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020