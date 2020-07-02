Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
15:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Winifred Taylor Notice
Taylor Winifred
(Winnie) Peacefully on the 27th June and of Armthorpe, aged 100 years, a devoted wife to the late
Alanby Taylor and a much loved mum
to Doreen and Peter. Also a loving gran, great gran and great great gran to all her grandchildren and a dear mother in law to Maurice & Sheila.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends at Charles Court.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 13th July at 3.20pm.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020
