|
|
Amara Nicole Sargent
Niagara - Sweet baby Amara Nicole Sargent, born June 27, 2019, was called home Dec. 3, 2019.
She leaves behind her father, Darren D. Sargent; mother, Zoey J. Simon; brother, Rahlee F. Amundson; grandparents, Michael and Laurie Sargent, Amy Wozniak and Josh Simon (Jessie Hill); great-grandparents, Phyllis Simon, Joseph and Patti Casey, Don Sargent; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Beverly Johnson and Don Simon.
Amara was a sweet, loving, happy baby who was loved by many. Her smile was so infectious, one could not help but to feel her love. She loved her snuggles and cuddles from anyone who she could steal them from. She will be truly missed. Fly high sweet baby!
Visitation was held 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Calvary Lutheran Church: 821 Bluff St. in Quinnesec. Services follwed at 1:00 pm at the church. Rev. Dave Johnson officiated.
Condolences to the family of Amara Sargent may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements.
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019