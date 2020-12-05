Ann L. Jerdee
Tomah - Ann L. Jerdee, age 84, formerly of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Shorewood, Wisconsin from complications of Covid-19. Ann was born October 11, 1936 to Erwin and Mae (Chapman) Strodthoff in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was raised in Manitowoc, Eagle River and Tomah.
Ann was a lifelong educator who fueled a love for learning in literally thousands of children across the state of Wisconsin. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the class of 1958. Upon graduation, she returned home to Tomah teaching children in the elementary school of her adopted hometown for the next 20 years.
Ann had an insatiably curiosity and was an eager learner herself. She spent summers continuing her own schooling -- working first on her master's degree in elementary education from the University Wisconsin, La Crosse (1966), and then earning aSpecialist in Educational Administration Certification from U-W Madison (1980).
Standing a petite 5'1', Ann crafted her own style of leadership with compassion, wisdom and grace. Ann's first administration position was as an elementary school principal in the Oak Creek-Franklin district, a suburb of Milwaukee. She then moved to Sturgeon Bay to serve as the principal of the Sevastopol Elementary School. Always courageous and eager for a challenge, Ann progressed to became a District Administrator, first in the Genoa City school district and then the Black Hawk school district., in South Wayne, WI. In these positions, Ann was a pioneer - one of just 19 women superintendents in the more than 420 school districts in Wisconsin at the time.
Upon retiring from education in 1995, Ann returned to her beloved community of Sturgeon Bay. She pursued a second career in real estate, nurtured deep relationships with a wide-circle of friends, traveled the world, and dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy to supporting the community she so cherished.
Ann was deeply engaged with her religious community at the United Methodist Church of Sturgeon Bay. She was an active member of the Sturgeon Bay Lions Club for over 20 years; a member and past president of PEO; a charter member of Altrusa of Door County; a Miller Art museum volunteer; member of the Door County historical society; and volunteer at Crossroads Historical Village. She also found time to play Bridge, grow daffodils, and host marvelous dinners with her friends.
Ann is survived by her special nephews Todd Strodthoff & Troy Strodthoff, and her special niece Terri Strodthoff, their spouses and children, as well as many cousins, and great-nieces and nephews who descended from the Fred and Catherine (Hilliker) Chapman family of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, special Aunt and Uncle Guy and Alma (Chapman) Center, special Aunt Elsie Chapman, and her brothers Wayne Strodthoff & Glen Strodthoff.
In respect to the public health protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19, Ann's funeral services will be hosted remotely via Zoom on December 18th, 2020. Visitation & gathering will begin at 10:00 am, a slideshow tribute to Ann's life will proceed at 10:50 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Dave Leistra of the United Methodist Church of Sturgeon Bay.
A private family burial will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Tomah following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers donations the family is requesting donations to the Parkinson's Research Foundation at https://parkinsonhope.org
.
Zoom information for attending Ann Jerdee's funeral:
Meeting ID: 914 1326 8942
Passcode: 091623 https://zoom.us/j/91413268942?pwd=dXpiNmhlWmVBelluN1NTaU0xTzRydz09