Anna Mae Smith
Sturgeon Bay - Anna Mae Smith, 96, formerly of Institute, was called home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Ralph, Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 (one day after their 74th wedding anniversary), at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing and Hospice Care Center in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born April 19, 1923 in Menominee, MI, the daughter of William "Fus" John Schartner, Sr. and Evelyn Katherine (Stoffels) Schartner. Anna Mae grew up attending Saints Peter and Paul Parish and School in Institute. She graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1942 and then went to work as a secretary for Leathem D. Smith Shipbuilding Company in Sturgeon Bay. Anna Mae was united in marriage to Ralph Maurice Smith on September 27, 1945 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
She raised her family and went back to work later in life as salesclerk at Bunda's Deerskin Court and then Malvetz Furniture, both in Sturgeon Bay. She and Ralph were blessed with nearly 69 years of marriage together. Ralph passed away May 25, 2014.
Faith and family were most important in Anna Mae's life. She was a lifelong member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish and the Christian Mothers there. She enjoyed volunteering at school when her children were younger, and she loved taking care of her grandchildren.
Anna Mae's love will live on in the hearts of her three children, Richard Smith of the Town of Sevastopol, Mary Van Den Bogart of Sturgeon Bay, and Timothy (Kelly McDougall-Smith) Smith of the Town of Sevastopol; six grandchildren, Mike Smith and Pat (Nita Hill) Smith, Tami (Craig) Davis and Cory (Cheri) Van Den Bogart, and Cassidy (Eric) Minten and Dylan (friend, Tori Sims) Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Corbin and Adeline, Courtney, Michael, and Clarissa, and Kaile and Nicole; brother, William (Leanne) Schartner, Jr.; brother-in-law, Clyde Smith; other relatives; her Skilled Nursing Facility family; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Catherine, Thomas, and Daniel; son-in-law, Larry Van Den Bogart; granddaughter, Stacey Green; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Harold) Schopf; siblings-in-law, Bruce (Gladys) Smith and Mary "Jinx" Smith; and other relatives.
Anna Mae's life was honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. She was be laid to rest in the church cemetery, beside her husband, Ralph.
The Rosary was prayed at church on Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. with visitation continuing from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Anna Mae's name for Saints Peter and Paul Parish or the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing and Hospice Care Center (c/o Door County Medical Center Foundation).
"Our family would like thank the entire Skilled Nursing Facility staff for wonderful care given to our mother the last six years and also to the Unity Hospice staff for their care given this past month."
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Smith family. Expression of sympathy, memories, and photos of Anna Mae may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019