Arlene C. Samuelson
Sturgeon Bay - Arlene C. Samuelson, 75, of South Pasadena, Florida and Sturgeon Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
She was born August 19, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Sydney and Irene Corbisier. Arlene was united in marriage to Donald J. Samuelson in Maui, Hawaii on November 22, 1992. They spent their marriage enjoying traveling, the outdoors and being active.
Arlene is survived by her loving family and friends.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the family of Arlene Samuelson. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Arlene may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 22, 2019