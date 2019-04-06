|
|
Arvid August Alvin
Door County - Arvid August Alvin, 87, passed away peacefully on March 29th in Albuquerque, NM. Arvid was born September 24, 1931 in Chicago, IL. After graduating from Taft High School, he served 3 years on the U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker USS Westwind. Arvid returned to Illinois and married Janet Kennedy on May, 25th 1957. He worked in the landscaping industry in Illinois and Arizona until he and Jan retired to their beloved Door County in 2002. Arvid was a long time Masonic Lodge member and he and Jan were longtime members of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. He had a gentle soul and had many friends who loved him and will think of him often. Arvid is preceded in death by his wife Jan, parents Violet D. & Walter C. Alvin, and brother Vernon Alvin. He is survived by brothers Harold & Walter Alvin, sister-in-law Frances Alvin, sons Bruce and Ken and daughter-in-law Carol Alvin and grandchildren Jared, Connor, Julie, Andrew and grand daughter-in-law Chelsie Alvin. A memorial service is planned for the fall in Door County. Memorials may be made to the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019