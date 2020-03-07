Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Audrie Watkins

Audrie Watkins Obituary
Audrie Watkins

Sturgeon Bay - Audrie Watkins 101, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Anna's House in Sturgeon Bay. She was born on March 24, 1918, Ellison Bay to Nicoli and Alma (Nelson) Nelson. On September 23, 1939, she married Eldon Watkins, he preceded her in death on January 10, 1987.

Audrie was a member of Bay View Lutheran Church; She made quilts for Lutheran World Relief and donated time at Clothe My People. Audrie enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, baking and gathering her family.

Survivors include her five children, Judy Palmer, Myrna Herrbold, Rita (Dave) Hunt, Dean (Megan Hicks) Watkins; a daughter- in- law, Linda Watkins; Nine grandchildren, Melanie (Walter) Richard; Amy (Randy) Dickson; Francis (Stephanie Johnson) Herrbold; Tanya (Joe) Weber; Nic (Stacie) Palmer; Megan (Adam) Delfosse; Dirk (Laura) Watkins; David (Danielle) Hunt; Dylan (Nicki) Watkins; 19-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Lory Watkins and Bruce Watkins; two sons-in-law, Dean Palmer and Mark Herrbold; and a granddaughter, Sarah Hunt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. March 20, 2020 at Bay View Lutheran Church, the Rev. Beth Macha officiating. Burial will be in Hainesville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on March 20 at the church. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2020
