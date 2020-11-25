Barbara Clarke Healy Holmes



Barbara Clarke Healy Holmes passed away peacefully at her home on September 5th, after a long illness. Her family was at her side. She was born April 26,1945 in Manhattan Beach, California to James and Elizabeth Healy. She attended St. Mary's Academy High School, Inglewood for three years. After her father died she moved to Milton, Massachusetts to live with her uncle, She graduated from Milton High School in 1963. After graduation she was employed by New England and Pacific Telephone Companies. In 1964 she returned to Long Beach, CA where she met her future husband who was in the United States Marine Corps. In October 1965 she married Phillip Holmes at St Bridget's Catholic Church, San Diego. After his discharge, they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was from. In 1973 they returned to CA and settled in Whittier.



In 1981 she attended Rio Hondo College and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. In 1982 she returned to Rio Hondo to become a Registered nurse. She was always very proud she passed the RN State Examination the first time she took it, with high test scores. As a RN she worked for several years at PIH Whittier and other hospitals in the area, mainly in the Oncology field.



She loved to travel and visit National Parks. She and her husband visited all the National Parks in the Western and Central US.



Her Irish Heritage was of great pride to her and she will be remembered for her many St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage dinners she and her husband shared. Her love of the Green Bay Packers was also well known. She was able to travel to Green Bay several times to see games and visit the Packers Hall of Fame.



Barbara was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church for 47 years. She taught CCD and was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Mary's for several years, bringing communion to hospital patients. She was a woman of faith and compassion.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Phillip, five children:, Michael(Debra), Colleen(Bart) Thomas, Gregory(Jackie), Catherine(David) Celaya, Carlie(Andrew) Tomasulo, Grandmother of 8: Jacob and Lucas Holmes, Myles Tomasulo, Ruby and Violet Thomas, Penelope, Phoebe and Persephone Celaya, her brother Donald(Mary)Healy. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Elizabeth Healy, and her sister in laws Barbara Moore and Mary Grace.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on September 12, 2020.



The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude to CNA Araceli Gonzales for her wonderful care of Barbara. Thanks also to PIH Home health and Montgomery Hospice for their tender care.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store