Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Barbara L. (Howell) Roeper

Barbara L. (Howell) Roeper Obituary
Barbara L. Roeper (nee Howell)

Mequon - Passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Dear wife of the late David P. Mother of Scott (Kristin), Deborah Roeper (Terry Leeman), Randy (Tanya) and Stephanie (Drew). Loving Baba of Nick, D.J., Jennifer, Ben, Jake, Sydney, Jonah and Oliver. Great-grandmother of Lola, Harlow and Woodson. Sister of George (Annette) Howell, Nancy (Glenn) Gottschall and the late James. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service Wednesday May 15 at 4:00PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Cedarburg Cultural Center W62N546 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012 appreciated.

Barbara was an avid gardener and antique collector.
Published in Door County Advocate on May 18, 2019
