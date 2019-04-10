|
|
Barbara May Moore
Green Bay - Barbara May Moore passed away at her home following a short battle with cancer. She was born June 22, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay to Esther & Ellis Holmes. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1954 where she was prom queen.
On Sept 22, 1956 she married Robert D. Moore in Sturgeon Bay and they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary Sept 20, 2016. He preceded her in death September 24, 2016.
She attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and graduated from Bellin School of Nursing. Her nursing career included working as an RN at Bellin Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital and Paddington Station. She also enjoyed a second career with University Travel & Moore Fun Tours and was a partner in the travel business.
Barbara was a long-time member of Ss Peter & Paul Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister & head of the Greeters. She served in many positions in the parish when her children were attending Ss Peter & Paul School.
Barbara was a member of the Altrusa Club since 1981 and proud to be one of the members that was involved with the planning and building of the Altrusa House. She was a volunteer at the Altrusa House & took pride in keeping the gardens groomed. She loved gardening & living on the bay and cherished the friendship of many friends.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Karin) Moore, Craig Moore (Special friend Kim Dunn), Marjorie Witynski and Melanie (Steve) Yelmene, eight grandchildren, Jessi (Craig) Tlusty, Ryan Moore, Matthew Moore, Buddy Giguere, Kyle Yelmene, Sara (Conner) Verri, John Witynski, Ian McDonald and great grandchildren, Benjamin Moore, Lydia Tlusty and Mackenzie Verri, Barbara is further survived by her siblings, sisters, Pam Marsh, Sturgeon Bay, Paula (Daniel) Homuth, Fond du Lac, Nancy (Dick) De Cono, Watertown & brother, Phillip (Barbara) Holmes,Whittier, CA, sister-in-laws, Maryann Moore, Karen (Chuck Townsend), and brother-in-laws, Kenneth (Jane) Moore, Mike (Carol) Moore & Tim Moore, Preceding her in death were here husband, Robert D. Moore; her parents, Esther & Ellis Holmes; sister & brother-in-law, Mary & Dan Grace, brother-in-law, David Marsh; son-in-law, Jim Witynski; in-laws, Edward, John, James, Dale, Daniel,and Thomas Moore, Elaine Klaubauf and Maureen & George Sawyer.
Visitation for Barbara will be at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St, Green Bay, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. A prayer service will be held at 7pm at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at Malcore (East) Funeral Home. Fr. Douglas Leonhardt, S.J., a cousin of Barbara, will celebrate the Funeral Mass at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St, Green Bay at 12:00 pm (Noon) on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Barbara's family would like to thank Rachelle, Sue and everyone from Unity Hospice for their care and true concern. A "special" thank you to her lifelong friend, Maxine Picard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Altrusa House, 1116 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54301 or Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross, 3110 Nicolet Dr. Green Bay, WI 54311.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Door County Advocate from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019