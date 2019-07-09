|
Beatrice Emma Beilfuss
Sturgeon Bay - Beatrice Emma Beilfuss, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord, Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services.
She was born February 16, 1929 in Shawano, the daughter of Alfred Erhard Koeller and Emma Anna (Degener) Koeller. Beatrice attended St. James Lutheran School in Shawano and Shawano High School. She was united in marriage to Marvin Arthur Beilfuss on September 22, 1946 in Shawano County. Beatrice devoted her time to raising her family and helping Marvin with their dairy farm that was located two miles north of Carlsville, in the Town of Egg Harbor. She also helped cook and keep the books for the bar Marvin owned and operated in Brussels, "Marv's Happy Hour" (now the "Brussels Countryside Diner"). In 1992, they moved to their retirement home on Canal Road in the Town of Sturgeon Bay. Beatrice was a wonderful, devoted, and loving wife. She and Marvin were blessed with over 70 years of marriage. He was called Home to the Lord on October 30, 2016.
Beatrice was most recently a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport. Her faith provided a foundation for her life and brought her comfort right up until the end of her days here on Earth. Beatrice enjoyed her early morning fishing trips with Marvin and picking blackberries together.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her eight children, Joan (Bob) Somers of Elkhorn, Jack (Nancy) Beilfuss of Kaukauna, Jerry (Renate) Beilfuss of Green Bay, Jeff Beilfuss of Sturgeon Bay, Marvin Beilfuss, Jr., Jon (Joan) Beilfuss, Sr., both of Egg Harbor, Judy (Don) LeMieux of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, and Jan (Dawn) Beilfuss of Clarksville, TN; 24 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd (Rosemary) Koeller of Bonduel; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Beatrice is reunited with her parents; husband; two sons, (baby) Jay and Joel Beilfuss; seven siblings, Alvin (Dorothy), Harvey (Mildred "Micky"), John, Arley, Ervin, and (baby) Arlene Koeller, and Dorothy (Elroy) Kunschke; and other relatives.
Her life was honored with a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport with Pastor Peter Lindemann officiating. Entombment was in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in the Town of Scott.
Visitation for family and friends was held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Beatrice's name for Zion Ev. Lutheran Church or the . (When donating directly to the association, mention "In memory of Beatrice Beilfuss" in the financial memo.)
"Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the special staff members at Sturgeon Bay Health Services, the staffs of Door County Medical Center, Aseracare Hospice, and Erik Huehns, family, and staff at Huehns Funeral Home, for all of their compassionate care given to Mom and our family. We would also like to thank Pastor Lindemann for his visits and ministry to Mom as well as the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid for their help."
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay assisted the Beilfuss family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Beatrice may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 9 to July 13, 2019