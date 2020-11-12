Beatrice Marchant
Brussels - Beatrice Lorraine Marchant, 93, of Brussels, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. She was born July 14, 1927, in Brussels to Antone and Octavia (Johnson) LeRoy. On July 4, 1945, she married Willard J. Marchant in Duvall. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2008.
For many years, Bea and her husband spent winters in Florida where she enjoyed fishing. She also enjoyed fishing in Canada, taking trips to Mackinaw Island with their boat, golfing at Northbrook, crafting, cutting meat and making sausage.
She is survived by two children, David (Sue) Marchant and Beverly Peterson, all of Brussels; 7 grandchildren: Michael (Chris) Marchant, Brussels, Mark (Jessica) Marchant, Brussels, Martin (Deborah) Marchant, Port Angeles, WA, Michelle (Kyle) Gerend, Wrightstown, Kevin (Missy) Marchant, Brussels, Craig Marchant, Luxemburg, and Sherry Virgin, Sturgeon Bay; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Gladys Bouche and Lucy Jaquet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Margaret Charles, 2 brothers, Harry LeRoy and Bernard LeRoy.
Due to Covid-19, private family services will be conducted at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish with entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Special thank you to Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care and support.