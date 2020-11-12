1/1
Beatrice Marchant
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Marchant

Brussels - Beatrice Lorraine Marchant, 93, of Brussels, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. She was born July 14, 1927, in Brussels to Antone and Octavia (Johnson) LeRoy. On July 4, 1945, she married Willard J. Marchant in Duvall. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2008.

For many years, Bea and her husband spent winters in Florida where she enjoyed fishing. She also enjoyed fishing in Canada, taking trips to Mackinaw Island with their boat, golfing at Northbrook, crafting, cutting meat and making sausage.

She is survived by two children, David (Sue) Marchant and Beverly Peterson, all of Brussels; 7 grandchildren: Michael (Chris) Marchant, Brussels, Mark (Jessica) Marchant, Brussels, Martin (Deborah) Marchant, Port Angeles, WA, Michelle (Kyle) Gerend, Wrightstown, Kevin (Missy) Marchant, Brussels, Craig Marchant, Luxemburg, and Sherry Virgin, Sturgeon Bay; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Gladys Bouche and Lucy Jaquet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Margaret Charles, 2 brothers, Harry LeRoy and Bernard LeRoy.

Due to Covid-19, private family services will be conducted at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish with entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com

Special thank you to Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care and support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved