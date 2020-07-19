1/1
Benjamin "Ben" Polster
Benjamin "Ben" Polster

Forestville - Benjamin Robert "Ben" Polster, 44, of Forestville, passed away on July 17, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. He was born on April 4, 1976, in Manitowoc, to William and Sonja (Everson) Polster. Ben graduated from Southern Door High School and on October 4, 2008, he married Jen Barnes in Sturgeon Bay.

Ben owned and operated Door County Tree Tech for 14 years. He enjoyed fishing on the Ahnapee River and the Forestville Flowage, hunting, boating, and everything related to the outdoors. Ben wanted to make every day an adventure with his children. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and making people laugh. He had an infectious smile and was the best father.

Survivors include his wife, Jen; two children, Lydia and James; parents, William and Sonja Polster; siblings, Aurelea (Mike) Kawula, Combined Locks, WI; Mike (Debra) Polster, Green Bay; mother-in-law, Debbie Barnes; in-laws, Joe (Amy) Barnes, Sturgeon Bay; nieces and nephews, Joshua (Jo Jo) Barnes, Kendra Barnes, Jolene Barnes, Amanda Kawula, and Nathan Kawula; godmother and aunt, Sandra Hansen, Green Bay; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, George "Buddy" Barnes; and godfather and uncle, Jim Hansen.

A private family memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday the 28th. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Ben's children. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com

"Eagh! It'll be alright"




Published in Door County Advocate from Jul. 19 to Jul. 25, 2020.
