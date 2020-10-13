Benjimin Condra
Sturgeon Bay - Benjimin Brandon Condra, 34, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1986, in Morehead City, NC to James and Julie (Strohm) Condra. After high school, Ben served his country in the U.S. Airforce.
Ben loved the outdoors, especially fishing and volunteering at the National Zoo in Washington D.C., the San Diego Zoo in CA, and the N.E.W. Zoo in Green Bay. He also loved to drive around which lead him to become a LYFT driver, where he enjoyed spending time and having conversations with new people. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. Ben was very proud of his time in the U.S. military.
Survivors include his parents; one daughter, Violet Dawn Barlament; five brothers, Andrew (Erin) Condra, Mark (Josephine) Condra, Michael, David, and Jonathan Condra; one sister, Hannah Condra; paternal grandmother, Katherine Condra; uncle, Mike (Shannon) Condra. He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandfather, Robert Condra; maternal grandparents, Roy and Emily Strohm; and one uncle, Donald Condra.
Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Community Church in Sturgeon Bay, with Pastor Ken Muck officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com