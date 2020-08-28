1/1
Berwyn "Bj" John "Bub" Lieffort
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berwyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berwyn "Bub" "BJ" John Lieffort

Vero Beach, FL & Sturgeon Bay, WI - 88, entered into Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Survived by four sons, Jim (Kathy) of FL, Dave (Carol) of Colfax, WI, Bob (Mary), and Michael (Kim), both of FL; six loving grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and brother, John (Elsa) of FL.

Memorial Mass, 11a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 7550 26th St., Vero Beach, FL 32966.

Memorial contributions appreciated for St. John of the Cross Catholic Church (Rectory office at: 7590 26th St.).

Graveside committal service with military honors, 11a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 3737 Egg Harbor Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Burial in the cemetery, beside his wife, Gladys. Those attending are to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing.

View full obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 28 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved