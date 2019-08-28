|
Bonny Vahey
Sister Bay - Bonny Lee (Moulton) Vahey, 87, of Sister Bay, WI, died on August 19, 2019.
Bonny was born on March 27, 1932, in Centerville, IA, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary (Whisler) Moulton.
Bonny grew up in Racine, and then East Troy, WI, where she graduated from high school in 1950. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1954.
During her adult life, Bonny resided in the Wisconsin communities of Sturgeon Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Mequon, and Sister Bay. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and worked as a teacher, and administrative secretary. She retired after many years serving in the Gibraltar Area School system in Fish Creek, WI. She was a long time member of the Sister Bay Moravian Church.
Survivors include her son, Thomas (Michelle) Vahey of Green Bay, WI; her daughter, Colleen (Cory Kadlec) Vahey of River Forest, IL; brother Harry (Jane) Moulton of Urbandale, IA; 5 grandchildren: Brandon, Brittany, Nathan, Benjamin, Christopher; family and friends.
Memorials may be made in Bonny's honor to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Sister Bay Moravian Church. Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019