Kiel - Brian M. Bies, 72, of 75 Riverview Dr. Apt #9 Kiel died unexpectedly Thursday morning May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 1, 1947 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Edward and Verona (Gulbrand) Bies. Brian attended and graduated from Wisconsin School for the Deaf, Delavan, WI.



On July 11, 1981 he was united in marriage to Diane Hoppe. For more than 40 years he worked for ECK Industries, Manitowoc until his retirement. During that time he also worked for Home Depot in Green Bay. He was a former member of the Green Bay Deaf Club where he served as past President. In his free time he enjoyed watching the Packers and Nascar. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Brian's greatest passion was his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.



Survivors include his wife; Diane, his children; Benita Olsen and her children, Dave Bies and his children, Ben Bies and his children Melanie & Gabrielle, Samantha Bies and her children Clayton, Xavier & Karsen. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters; Gary (Jean) Bies, Terry (Jane) Bies, Randy Bies, Cheryl Appel, Pam (Duane) Luiser, Doug Bies, brother-in-law; Randy Hoppe.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Bies and a sister, Debbie Bies along with a grandson, Warren.



According to Brian's wishes. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements.









