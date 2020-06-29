Carol Kostichka-Bretl



Crivitz - Carol Margaret Kostichka-Bretl, 82, of Crivitz and formerly of Door County, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born July 22, 1937 in Sturgeon Bay to Phillip and Alvina (Splingaire) Pfister. After graduating from Sturgeon Bay High School she married Vernon Kostichka on Oct. 26, 1957 at Corpus Christi Church. They moved to Rockford, IL in 1962 and then to Crivitz in 1978. Vernon passed away on March 25, 2002.



On Jan. 7, 2012, Carol married Douglas G. Bretl in Crooked Lake, WI. Carol worked for several years at Bushman Farms in Crivitz. She served as treasurer of Catholic Financial Life for 25 years and was also a member of the altar society at St. Mary of the Lakes in Crooked Lake. Carol was known as the "Christmas Wreath Lady" in Crivitz for many years.



She is survived by her husband, one son Randy (Elizabeth) Kostichka of Green Bay; 2 granddaughters, Jeovanna Kostichka (Matthew Bacon) and Jacklyn Kostichka (Aaron Davis); step-son Steven (Kathy) Bretl of Roselle, IL; step-daughter Sharon (Kurt) Marrin of Homer Glen, IL; 3 step-grandchildren: Ashley (Tim Rysavy), Adam, and Isaac; sister-in-law Nancy Pfister of Institute.



She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and 2 brothers, Douglas and Melvin Pfister.



Public funeral services will be conducted at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Forestville Town Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of mass. A memorial fund has been established. Checks can be made out to the "Carol Kostichka Memorial Fund" and mailed to Douglas Bretl (W 12114 County Rd. W, Crivitz WI 54114-9139). Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









