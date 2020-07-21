Carol Virginia Krumenacher
Town of Liberty Grove - Carol Virginia Krumenacher, 86, of the Town of Liberty of Grove, Sister Bay, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, July 19, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Charles Edward Blossfield and Mary Magdalene (Gallagher) Blossfield. Carol graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, CT with the class of 1952. She went on to study and graduate Magna Cum Laude from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in English.
While living in Milwaukee, Carol met Frederick Paul Krumenacher on a blind date and they were married on June 14, 1958. Together, they resided in Glendale and raised their family.
Carol and Fred loved Door County and purchased their family farm in the Town of Liberty Grove, just outside of Sister Bay, in 1971. Carol opened the Granary Studio Gallery where she painted and sold watercolors, depicting the Door County landscape and flowers. She was a member of the Door County Art League. When not on the farm, Carol and Fred traveled the world. They began their explorations with a three-month honeymoon touring Europe. Carol hosted many holiday get-togethers, welcoming family and friends to her home in Milwaukee. The memory of those wonderful times will live on in her family's hearts.
Carol will be missed by her four sons and one daughter, Paul Krumenacher of Lake Villa, IL, Carl (friend, Jane Goodeve) Krumenacher of Tampa, FL, Anne (fiancé, Dan Anderson) Krumenacher of Madison, Jack (Michelle) Krumenacher of Richmond, IL, and James (friend, Darcy Weborg) Krumenacher of the Town of Liberty Grove; three grandsons, Michael Krumenacher and Eric Buckley, and Alexander Krumenacher; two brothers, Charles Blossfield of Oak Park, IL and Paul Blossfield of Milwaukee; two nieces, Katie and Molly; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister-in-law, Barbara Blossfield.
Carol's life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site with Fr. Thomas Farrell as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Rowleys Bay Cemetery in the Town of Liberty Grove, beside her husband, Fred.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:50 a.m.
In consideration of local health guidelines and per the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay, those attending the visitation and/or funeral Mass are required to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing. Temperature checks will also be provided upon arrival to the church.
Memorials may be given in her name for Unity (Hospice and Palliative Care).
"Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Door County Medical Center, especially the 2nd floor nurses, and Unity Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care given to Mom."
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Krumenacher family.
