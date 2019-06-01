|
Charles A. Farrand
Sturgeon Bay - Charles Albrecht Farrand, 82, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019 at Cardinal Ridge CBRF.
He was born March 10, 1937 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Dr. Howard Hubert Farrand and Pearl Inez (Albrecht) Farrand. Charlie graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1955. He continued his education at Carelton College in Northfield, MN where he earned a BA degree in 1959 and then at Oshkosh State Teachers College where he earned a BS degree in 1963.
Charlie taught English as a foreign language in Talas, Turkey from 1959 to 1961 and then returned to Wisconsin to teach economics and various history classes at Madison West High School from 1963 to 1992. Many of his students remained friends throughout his life. He retired to his hometown of Sturgeon Bay and wintered in Borrego Springs, California until 2009.
Charlie was a very kind and generous person with a great sense of humor. He loved Door County but was drawn by the warmth and beauty of the desert. He never missed an opportunity to share his surroundings with family and friends. Charlie was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed playing and watching golf. He loved to read, especially historical novels and murder mysteries.
He is survived by his nephews and nieces, David (Joy) Tomjanovich, Steven (Lynn) Tomjanovich, both of Sturgeon Bay, Todd (Mona) Farrand of Mission Viejo, CA, Robyn (Matt) Riches of Highlands Ranch, CO, Karen (Danny) Kinchen of Blairsville, GA, and Betty (Charles) Thompson of Springtown, TX; eleven great-nephews and great-nieces; nine great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces; and other relatives.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, John "Jack" (Marie) Farrand, Kathryn (John "Ed") Tomjanovich, and James (Corrine) Farrand; and niece, Anne Tomjanovich Zwettler; and other relatives.
He will be laid to rest by family in Bayside Cemetery with a private graveside committal.
Memorials may be given in Charles' name for Unity Hospice.
"Our family would like to extend a special thanks the staffs at Cardinal Ridge and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness given to Charlie during his time there, and also thank you to Huehns Funeral Home."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Charles may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 1, 2019