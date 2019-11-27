|
|
Charles Dale Lautenbach
Town of Sevastopol - Charles Dale Lautenbach, 77, of the Town of Sevastopol, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on November 25, 2019.
Charlie was born November 23, 1942 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Charles and Minerva (Vertz) Lautenbach. Charlie attended Sunny Point Grade School and Sevastopol High School until he purchased Sunny Point Dairy from his father, which he owned and operated for 25 years. On August 17, 1963, Charlie married Nancy Kathleen Carmody at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Institute. They spent 49 years together before she preceded him in death on October 12, 2012. Charlie enjoyed playing pool, taking drives with his beloved dog, Bozo, and pulling antique tractors with his good friend, Ralph Bochek (recently winning at the 2019 Thresheree!).
Charlie always believed the best way to spend a nice day is outside, drink in hand, sharing laughs over food with friends. Charlie was known for bringing others together and spent his free time helping neighbors and friends fix any item imaginable whether it was a piece of farm equipment, household appliance, or a bike the neighborhood kids would occasionally bring by because they knew "Mr. Charlie" could fix anything. In the weeks leading up to his passing, Charlie spent each day with friends and family - some who traveled long distances to say a final farewell - often sharing that he lived a fun, full life surrounded by a caring community and that was his version of joy.
Charlie will be missed by his sons, Pete Lautenbach (special friend, Julie), Lewis Lautenbach, and Tom Lautenbach; grandchildren, Jeff and Samantha Stoeger; brothers, David (Janet) Lautenbach, Dan (Jan) Lautenbach, and Larry (Cheryl) Lautenbach; son-in-law, Chuck Stoeger; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Nancy) Carmody and Lee Kita; sister-in-law, Donna (Ray) Smith; loyal pug, Bozo; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Minerva Lautenbach; wife, Nancy Lautenbach; daughter, Melissa Stoeger; nephews, Donny Lautenbach and Scott Kita; and niece, Joan Doubek.
Charlie's Celebration of Life will be held at the Institute Saloon on a date to be announced after the new year. Memorials can be made in his name to DOOR CANcer, Inc. or Unity Hospice.
